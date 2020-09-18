Schaumburg police arrest parolee, stepson on drug charges

A 42-year-old man on parole for a 2018 firearm conviction and his stepson have been charged with possession and intent to deliver cocaine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Desmond Williams and Kyaire Mohammed, 22, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, class one felonies punishable by up to 12 years in prison. Probation is also an option.

Williams was ordered held on $25,000 bail but may be held on a parole violation. Mohammed, whose background includes a 2017 burglary conviction in Will County, was ordered held on $75,000 bail. Both men next appear in court Oct. 5.

On Wednesday, a Schaumburg undercover officer connected with Mohammed over a messaging app and arranged to purchase 3.5 grams of cocaine for $275 the following day, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis.

During a telephone call Thursday, Mohammed informed the officer that he was at a Schaumburg sports and entertainment venue and had arrived there in a gray Cadillac, which authorities say was driven by Williams, Kalliantasis said.

The undercover officer told Mohammed "he was no longer interested" in purchasing the drugs, at which time Mohammed got in the Cadillac, Kalliantasis said. Officers who had been surveilling the area stopped the car for a traffic violation and recovered 29.5 grams of suspected cocaine and 91 MDMA pills, officials said.