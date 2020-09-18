Arlington Heights legislators open new office
Updated 9/18/2020 5:08 PM
State Rep. Mark Walker and state Sen. Ann Gillespie this week opened their new joint district office in downtown Arlington Heights.
The Arlington Heights Democrats moved their full-time constituent service office to 171 W. Wing St. Unit 202. Office hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings, observe social distancing and public health recommendations.
Walker's office can be reached at (847) 749-1137 or by email at contact@StateRepWalker53.com. Gillespie's office can be reached at (847) 749-1880 or by email at info@SenatorAnnGillespie.org.
