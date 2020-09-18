Arlington Heights legislators open new office

State Rep. Mark Walker and state Sen. Ann Gillespie this week opened their new joint district office in downtown Arlington Heights.

The Arlington Heights Democrats moved their full-time constituent service office to 171 W. Wing St. Unit 202. Office hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings, observe social distancing and public health recommendations.

Walker's office can be reached at (847) 749-1137 or by email at contact@StateRepWalker53.com. Gillespie's office can be reached at (847) 749-1880 or by email at info@SenatorAnnGillespie.org.