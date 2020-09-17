 

More than $40,000 in purses stolen from Northbrook Court Neiman Marcus

Daily Herald report
 
 
Updated 9/17/2020 6:00 PM

A group of 10 people made off with more than $40,000 worth of purses in a grab-and-run theft Wednesday at Northbrook Court, officials said.

Thirteen handbags worth a total of $43,300 were taken from Neiman Marcus, the Northbrook police said Thursday. Another 11, worth a total of $31,150, were damaged.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to reports, the group of thieves were about 16 to 20 and wore hoodies and masks while they were in the store. One of the suspects also punched a loss prevention agent.

The group got into two dark-colored SUVs and drove away east on Lake-Cook Road.

As of Thursday evening, police didn't have any suspects in custody; the case remains under investigation.

If you have information about the robbery, visit northbrook.il.us to anonymously submit a tip.

