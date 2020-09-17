Longtime Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill announces retirement plans

Longtime Round Lake Beach Mayor Richard Hill announced his retirement and resignation, effective Sept. 30, in a signed letter Thursday.

Hill, who began his 25-year political tenure as a trustee in 1995, was elected mayor in 2001.

He wrote he intends to "pursue many of life's opportunities that I have put off to the side over the last 25 years.

"I have been honored to represent the residents of Round Lake Beach," Hill wrote. "Over the years I have met so many wonderful people and I am sure they appreciate all the great improvements in Round Lake Beach over the years. But as with anything, there is more to do. I'm sure the elected officials will continue where I leave off."

When he first ran for election, Hill uncovered budget errors that shorted the village $1.25 million of a $6 million budget. He helped balance the budget, according to the letter.

Hill mentioned some of his other notable accomplishments, including dredging the channels that give life to the village and improving and expanding the lakefront park with handicap access, among a number of other things.