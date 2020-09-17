 

'It was a great landing': Small plane winds up on road in Palatine

  • The pilot of a single-engine aircraft had engine problems Thursday night and wound up landing on Quentin Road in Palatine. The wing hit a pole, which flipped the plane around. The pilot was heading to Lake in the Hills, coming from Chicago Executive Airport.

      The pilot of a single-engine aircraft had engine problems Thursday night and wound up landing on Quentin Road in Palatine. The wing hit a pole, which flipped the plane around. The pilot was heading to Lake in the Hills, coming from Chicago Executive Airport. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/17/2020 9:05 PM

A small plane landed on a road in Palatine Thursday night, officials said.

Palatine police and fire responded to North Quentin Road and West Colfax Street where the single-engine plane landed, according to a news release from the Village of Palatine.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The pilot was en route from Chicago Executive Airport to Lake in the Hills Airport, sources said at the scene.

Lupe Schoffstall said she was on the ground and witnessed the landing. She was one of the first people to approach the pilot, who said "I'm OK, I'm OK," to her and firefighters.

Schoffstall said the plane landed at the top of a hill on North Quentin Road and slid all the way down. The wing of the plane then hit a telephone pole, causing the plane to spin.

"It was a great landing," Schoffstall said.

Rhic Tolentino, a student driver from Palatine, and George Demos, a driver's ed teacher from Des Plaines, were driving and were almost hit by the plane.

Tolentino said he thought the plane was a car but looked over and saw the wing. He quickly swerved, avoiding a collision, he said.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the FAA was notified.

Quentin Road was closed between West Colfax Street and Northwest Highway.

• Daily Herald Staff Photographer Mark Welsh contributed to this report.

