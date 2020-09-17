Illinois records another 25 COVID-19 deaths, 2,056 more infected

State health officials announced today 25 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 8,392.

Meanwhile, another 2,056 new cases were diagnosed, which puts the total number of residents infected at 268,207 since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day average infection rate also declined slightly to 3.6%. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say 96% of those who have contracted the virus have fully recovered.