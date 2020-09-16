Roselle debates restrictions on short-term rentals after party where man was killed

At least 60 shots were fired June 26 at a short-term rental house on Picton Road in Roselle, where a man was killed. Daily Herald photo

The village of Roselle is considering restricting short-term rentals, including requiring registration and keeping visitors to 10 or fewer per residence.

Village officials say the proposed zoning rules are in response to a June 26 party that drew a large crowd to a rented house at 10 Picton Road. Sixty shots were fired, a man was killed and at least six were injured.

"I think that what we can do for zoning, this is a really good step," trustee David Pileski said.

Under the proposal, property owners who wish to turn their homes, townhouses or apartments into short-term rentals would have to register with the village. Owners renting out their spaces would need to have title to the property, pay all property taxes on the residence and be registered to vote at the address of the property to be rented. People living next door to the property would be notified when an owner applies to register his residence as a short-term rental.

A property owner could have only one residence available for short-term rentals in the village, and renting groups would be limited to two people per bedroom or 10 maximum.

Renters also would face limitations. Rentals would have to be for at least three days and no more than 30 days, and consecutive short-term rental leases would be prohibited.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 28.

"We're doing everything we can as a non-home rule community," Roselle Mayor Andy Maglio said.

The village board has been discussing zoning changes to respond to the shootings at the party on Picton Road as well as debating whether to seek home-rule status. The village board plans to place a referendum on home rule in the 2021 municipal elections.

Home rule communities -- cities in Illinois with 25,000 or more people -- have more flexibility in the regulations they can enact and broader taxing powers. Roselle is too small to automatically qualify but can become home rule if voters choose to do so.