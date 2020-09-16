Hawthorn Woods man facing DUI charge after crashing motorcycle

A 52-year-old Hawthorn Woods man was flown to a hospital by helicopter after crashing a motorcycle just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Johnson Road north of Route 173 near Hebron, police said. He has since been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The motorcyclist, who was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson, was identified as Jeff Koszuta by a McHenry County sheriff's office news release.

He was traveling south on Johnson Road, and for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway to the west and crashed while re-entering the roadway, according to the release.

Koszuta was thrown from the motorcycle and was listed in critical condition, according to the news release. He was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.

In addition to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, Koszuta was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20.

The McHenry County sheriff's office's Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.