Feder: Will Leila Rahimi become the new face of The Score?

In the wake of Dan McNeil's sudden firing Tuesday for posting what his bosses called a "degrading and humiliating" tweet about a female ESPN reporter, Danny Parkins is expected to host afternoons solo for now on WSCR 670-AM.

But the Entercom sports/talk station would be wise to seize this opportunity -- though long overdue -- to promote a woman to full-time weekday host. At the top of many fans' lists would be Leila Rahimi, who's been filling in on various shifts at The Score since she was laid off last month after an outstanding five-year run at NBC Sports Chicago. Just one day before McNeil's ouster, Rahimi signed to co-host middays once a week -- from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday -- with Dan Bernstein, starting today.

