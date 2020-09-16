Elgin woman gets year in jail for lying to police during murder investigation

A 43-year-old Elgin woman who admitted lying to police during a murder investigation will spend nearly a year in the Kane County jail.

Hortencia M. Rojas, of the 400 block of Raymond Street, on Friday entered the guilty plea to the offense of obstructing justice as part of a deal with prosecutors. She was sentenced to 364 days in the county jail after Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler accepted the plea.

Prosecutors say Rojas witnessed the Aug. 12, 2017, murder of Bayron Cruz-Garcia and called Elgin police to report the crime. Rojas then "engaged in a series of lies intended to misdirect police in the investigation of the murder," according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Three people have since pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cruz-Garcia.

Carlos Lopez is serving a 39-year prison sentence for stabbing and slashing Cruz-Garcia with a knife 19 times. Gabriel Lopez is serving a 25-year prison sentence. And Michael Giacomini is awaiting sentencing.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon released a statement about Rojas on Wednesday.

"Given the opportunity to do the right thing after a violent and horrific crime, Ms. Rojas chose to support the actions of three murderers and interfere with police," McMahon said. "I hope this sentence sends a message that intentionally misleading police will not be tolerated."

In accordance with Illinois law, Rojas is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, officials said.