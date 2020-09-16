Bartlett Trustee Gabrenya resigns

Bartlett Trustee Kristina Gabrenya resigned her seat on the village board Wednesday, telling fellow officials she wants to devote more time to her family and optometry practice.

"It has been the highest honor to have had the opportunity to serve this incredible community and its residents," Gabrenya wrote in a resignation letter. "This is an amazing community to live and work in, made possible by the residents, officials and staff that are committed to making it so."

Gabrenya was appointed to the board in May 2017 to succeed her mother, longtime Trustee T.L. Arends, who died the previous month.

Gabrenya was elected to a four-year term of her own in 2019.

"Trustee Gabrenya has been a highly valued member of Bartlett's board for the past three years and we are sad to lose her knowledge and perspective so soon," Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace said in a written statement. "The village is proud of the leadership that Kristina has provided us, and I know I am correct in thinking that as an established business owner, she will continue to be an enthusiastic advocate for Bartlett."

Just last month, Wallace appointed former economic development commission member Stephanie Gandsey to a vacancy on the village board created by the death of Trustee Michael Camerer in June at the age of 61.

But that appointment lasts only until next spring's election, when Camerer's term was due to expire.

Wallace's choice of Gabrenya's replacement will serve only until next spring as well, when an election for a two-year term will be held t, Village Administrator Paula Schumacher said.

Camerer was running as the Republican candidate challenging Democratic state Rep. Diane Papps of Itasca for the 45th District House seat when he died. He has been replaced on the Nov. 3 ballot by Bartlett resident Seth Lewis.

According to village officials, Gabrenya was born and raised in Bartlett before earning her doctorate of optometry at St. Louis College of Optometry in Missouri.

She returned to the village in 2005 and opened her practice, Bartlett Vision, on West Bartlett Road.

Since then, Gabrenya has been an active member of the community in several capacities, including such organizations as the Bartlett Rotary, Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bartlett Lions Club.