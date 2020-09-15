New civil chief named in DuPage County

A veteran attorney in the DuPage County state's attorney's office has been named chief of the office's civil bureau, officials said Tuesday.

Lisa Smith will assume the position previously held by Greg Vaci, who retired from the office earlier this month.

Smith joined the DuPage state's attorney's office in 2008 as an assistant state's attorney assigned to the civil bureau. Smith ultimately was promoted to the position of principal assistant state's attorney, a position she held until her current appointment. Prior to working for the county, Smith served as an assistant attorney general for the state of Illinois for five years, concentrating primarily on appeals. Smith began her legal career in private practice in 1990.

"It gives me great pleasure to hand the reigns of the civil bureau over to Lisa," DuPage State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. "She is a seasoned professional who is extremely well versed in all aspects of civil litigation and as such she has earned the respect of the legal community and elected officials throughout DuPage County."