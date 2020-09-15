Elgin man faces DUI, weapon charges after traffic stop in Bartlett

Bartlett police arrested an Elgin man on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, after a traffic stop early Saturday.

Sebastian Kane Thavychan Sisavath, 25, was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road for suspected driving under the influence, police said. He also was cited for improper lane use.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, a loaded Bersa .380-caliber handgun and cannabis were located inside the vehicle, police said. Sisavath did not have a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License or a Firearm Owner's Identification card, according to police.

The weapon charge is a Class 4 felony, while the DUI and possession of cannabis charges are both Class A misdemeanors.

Sisavath's bond was set at $35,000, of which he had to pay 10% to be released from custody. His next court date in DuPage County is set for Friday.