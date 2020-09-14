Watch Kim Foxx, Pat O'Brien square off in stormy state's attorney debate

Zoom Video ScreenshotJoint interview by the Daily Herald Editorial Board on Sept. 17, 2020 with Cook County state's attorney candidates Kim Foxx, the Democratic incumbent, and Republican Patrick W. "Pat" O'Brien.

Republican Patrick W. "Pat" O'Brien labeled Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx "a social worker not a prosecutor" and Foxx hit back, challenging O'Brien's commitment to civil liberties in a feisty joint Zoom interview with representatives of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

The two made the case for their candidacies in an hourlong discussion of violent crime, criminal justice reform and Jussie Smollett.

