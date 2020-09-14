Watch Edly-Allen, Bos, Suelzer, McLaughlin, Trevor, Morrison square off in Illinois House debate

Six major-party candidates for three Illinois House seats from the North and Northwest suburbs debated the proposed graduated income tax and the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a Zoom interview with members of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Making the case for their candidacies in an hourlong discussion of a variety of topics were Democrat Mary Edly-Allen of Libertyville and Republican Chris Bos of Lake Zurich in the 51st District; Democrat Marci Suelzer of Island Lake and Republican Martin McLaughlin of Barrington Hills in the 52nd District; and Democrat Maggie Trevor of Rolling Meadows and Republican Tom Morrison of Palatine in the 54th District.

Edly-Allen and Morrison are incumbents.