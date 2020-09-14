Route 60 resurfacing in central Lake County begins this week

Work to resurface a 6.5-mile stretch of Route 60 from Route 120 in Volo to Route 83 in Mundelein is beginning this week, weather permitting.

The work will pass through Round Lake Park and Ivanhoe, and require daily, intermittent lane closures. The project includes patching and resurfacing, installing rumble strips and new shoulders.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained through the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete in summer 2021.