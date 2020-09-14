Lisle teen arrested after Naperville armed robbery
A 13-year-old boy from Lisle has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Fredenhagen Park in downtown Naperville, authorities said.
Naperville police responded about 5:17 p.m. to the 300 block of Washington Street, where they were told a juvenile victim had been sitting with friends when the boy approached him, pointed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash, according to a news release. He took an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene on foot.
Officers found the teen nearby and took him into custody, officials said. Charges are pending, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
