Feder: Carol Marin says she's bowing out of TV news

Carol Marin, one of Chicago's most honored and respected journalists of all time, is bringing down the curtain on her legendary TV news career after 48 years, Robert Feder writes.

Marin, 71, surprised colleagues today by announcing that she will step down as political editor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and correspondent for "Chicago Tonight" at Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11 after she covers the presidential election November 3.

"It's time to get off the stage," she told me. "Everybody needs to know the time for the last performance. I've had a great run, but I want to walk off the news stage when I feel great about it still, when I've got great relationships still, and when I feel the work is solid. I always wanted to be the one to decide the time, and I'm grateful to be able to do that.

"I'm not calling it a retirement, but it is a changing of chapters."

