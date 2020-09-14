1,373 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths

New COVID-19 cases came to 1,373 Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, with five additional deaths from the respiratory disease.

That brings the statewide total cases to 262,744 and 8,314 people dying as a result of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day positive rate for COVID-19 tests is 3.6%. In the last 24 hours, Illinois labs reported 35,930 tests, and the daily positivity rate is 3.8%.

The number of people in Illinois hospitals with the disease was 1,431 as of Sunday night, which is lower than the seven-day average of 1,525.

Out of 8,300 COVID-19 deaths, 3,720 or 45% are people age 80 and older. The second highest category is Illinoisans age 70 to 79, who comprise 24% of fatalities or 1,998 individuals, according to IDPH data.

Six children or teenagers through age 19 and 34 people ages 20 through 29 have died of the virus, or less than 1%.

Among the deaths announced Monday was a Cook County woman in her 70s.

The test positivity rate for Will and Kankakee counties is inching down from an average of over 8%, which triggered state restrictions including a ban on indoor dining in late August. The region's positive test rate is 7.2% over seven days as of Friday. The restrictions will remain until the counties' positivity reaches 6.5% or lower.