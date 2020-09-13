Schaumburg firefighter contract offers 2.5% annual raises

Schaumburg trustees have approved a new three-year contract with the village's firefighters, retroactive to May 1 of this year, offering annual salary increases of 2.5%. The estimated cost of the salary increases over ther term of the contract is $1.34 million or 11.9%.

The Schaumburg Professional Firefighters Association -- Local 4092 of the International Assocation of Fire Fighters -- ratified the contract in late August.

Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said the village was cognizant of the financial challenges created by the pandemic during the negotiations, but that the contract reflects the wage structure offered to and accepted by the village's other employee unions.

There is no language in the contract directly related to health concerns over COVID-19, nor did it come up as a discussion point during negotiations, Albrecht added.

Union representatives did not respond to a request for comment.