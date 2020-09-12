 

State reports 2,121 new cases of COVID-19, 22 more deaths

      A sign posted along Route 22 near Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital offers encouragement to workers and first responders. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/12/2020 3:58 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the deaths, 15 were in Cook County, with 11 of those 60 and older. There was one death each in Kane and Lake counties and the rest were downstate.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In total, the state is reporting 259,909 cases, including 8,295 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests Sept. 5-12 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,594 specimens for a total of 4,688,976. The number of new cases and the number of specimens taken were on par with numbers reported Friday.

As of Friday night, 1,509 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, down 110 from the day before. Of those, 344 patients were in the ICU and 170 patients were on ventilators.

