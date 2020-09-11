Wake today, funeral Saturday for Glenview 5-year-old; GoFundMe site established

The funeral for Luca Berlingerio, the 5-year-old boy died of a traumatic head injury at a wedding reception Sept. 4 at Drake Hotel in Oak Brook, will be held Saturday, following a wake this evening.

Visitation was scheduled from 4-8 p.m. today at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Due to current health guidelines, attendance is limited to 50 people at a time, wearing masks and using proper social distancing. Attendees are asked to quickly exit the funeral home after paying respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter.

People will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Chapels, then process to a 12:30 p.m. funeral Mass at St. William Church, 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

A GoFundMe site to support his mother, Simone Berlingerio of Glenview, has been established. Under the name "Luca J Berlingerio," it was initiated Sept. 9 with a goal of raising $10,000. As of early Friday afternoon it had been shared 337 times and 45 donors had pledged $2,610.

Police say surveillance video from the hotel showed the child was lying across a granite-top table directly behind a sofa. He tried to slide off but grabbed an edge, which caused the table to fall on his head, according to a news release by Oak Brook police Wednesday.

Family members found the boy unresponsive and called 911. A physician who happened to be at the reception performed CPR. The boy was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

For more information on funeral arrangements, call (708) 456-8300.