Tri-Cities Salvation Army seeks board volunteers
Updated 9/11/2020 1:13 PM
The Tri-Cities Salvation Army, serving St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia and central Kane County, is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on its board of directors.
For more information, contact Tri-Cities Salvation Army Resource Development Director Steven Hawkins at (630) 377-2769. Additional information can be found at www.satricity.org.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.