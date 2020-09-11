She said yes: Elk Grove Village man surprises front-line nurse with rooftop proposal

Zach Lefevre and Kayla Kennelly of Elk Grove Village got engaged Thursday night on the 23rd floor of the LondonHouse Chicago hotel that overlooks the Magnificent Mile and Chicago River. Courtesy of Lindsay DeGuzman Photography

Zach Lefevre proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla Kennelly, on Thursday night in the 23rd-floor cupola of the LondonHouse Chicago hotel on Wacker Drive. The couple live in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy of Lindsay DeGuzman Photography

Like many, Elk Grove Village couple Zach Lefevre and Kayla Kennelly have had a tough couple of months.

Kennelly is a front-line nurse at Loyola University Medical Center, where she's worked overtime almost every week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Lefevre lost his job after four years as executive chef at Rack House Kitchen and Tavern in Arlington Heights when it closed in July. He's since been able to pick up full-time hours as a manager at Jewel.

But on Thursday night, they celebrated a new chapter of their lives when Lefevre proposed from one of the most picturesque rooftop locales in downtown Chicago.

LondonHouse Chicago hotel's 23rd-floor outdoor cupola served as the setting for the surprise proposal overlooking the Magnificent Mile and Chicago River at sunset.

The couple toasted with a bottle of Dom Pérignon inside the small domed area, which was decorated with rose petals. The cost to hold such an event is valued at $1,000, but hotel officials said they wanted to help give back and do something special for the couple.