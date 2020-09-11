She said yes: Elk Grove Village man surprises front-line nurse with rooftop proposal
Like many, Elk Grove Village couple Zach Lefevre and Kayla Kennelly have had a tough couple of months.
Kennelly is a front-line nurse at Loyola University Medical Center, where she's worked overtime almost every week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Lefevre lost his job after four years as executive chef at Rack House Kitchen and Tavern in Arlington Heights when it closed in July. He's since been able to pick up full-time hours as a manager at Jewel.
But on Thursday night, they celebrated a new chapter of their lives when Lefevre proposed from one of the most picturesque rooftop locales in downtown Chicago.
LondonHouse Chicago hotel's 23rd-floor outdoor cupola served as the setting for the surprise proposal overlooking the Magnificent Mile and Chicago River at sunset.
The couple toasted with a bottle of Dom Pérignon inside the small domed area, which was decorated with rose petals. The cost to hold such an event is valued at $1,000, but hotel officials said they wanted to help give back and do something special for the couple.