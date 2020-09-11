COVID-19 cases over 2,000 again, 32 deaths announced

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joins local leaders Friday at Cara Chicago to announce investments to expand job opportunities in Chicago for those who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of State of Illinois

New cases of COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 Friday for the first time since Saturday, reaching 2,145 with 32 people dying from the respiratory disease, officials said.

That brings the total infections statewide to 257,788 with 8,273 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

The seven-day virus test positivity rate is 3.9%. Labs reported 55,661 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals as of Thursday night was 1,619.