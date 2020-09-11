'A sinking feeling that doesn't go away': Naperville ceremony honors Sept. 11 victims

At the tolling of the Millennium Carillon bells Friday evening, Naperville leaders and residents honored the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Among the victims was Naperville native Cmdr. Dan Shanower, a 40-year-old Naval intelligence officer who was working at the Pentagon when tragedy struck 19 years ago. A memorial dedicated to him and all who perished now stands along the Riverwalk behind city hall, where crowds of community members gather annually in remembrance.

This year, about 200 people congregated around the Riverwalk, lining the DuPage River and either saluting or placing hands over hearts as colors were presented.

Among those there were American Airlines flight attendants.

"It's heartbreaking," said Wendy Schaven of Plano, who spoke for the attendants. "You think every year would get better, but it doesn't. It's a sinking feeling that doesn't go away."

Schaven said she thinks about the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I think about how they try to contact our operations," she said. " ... Everybody that woke up that day, it was a normal day to them and they didn't return home."

Sponsored by the Exchange Club of Naperville, this year's event featured music from the Naperville Municipal Band and a member of the Young Naperville Singers, as well as ceremonial duties performed by the Naperville Firefighters Highland Guard and a combined Color Guard.

Speakers included Exchange Club President Ron Amato, Exchange Club Americanism Committee member Marty Walker, Mayor Steve Chirico, Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis and Police Chief Robert Marshall.