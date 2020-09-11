 

'A sinking feeling that doesn't go away': Naperville ceremony honors Sept. 11 victims

  • The combined color guard of the Naperville police and fire departments present the colors along the Naperville Riverwalk.

      The combined color guard of the Naperville police and fire departments present the colors along the Naperville Riverwalk. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Fire Department personnel raise the flag with the help of the snorkel truck at Naperville's Sept. 11 remembrance at the Dan Shanower Memorial.

      Naperville Fire Department personnel raise the flag with the help of the snorkel truck at Naperville's Sept. 11 remembrance at the Dan Shanower Memorial. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville police stand at attention at the Sept. 11 remembrance marking the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. A rose stands against the beam that was part of one of the Twin Towers and now making up the Dan Shanower Memorial.

      Naperville police stand at attention at the Sept. 11 remembrance marking the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. A rose stands against the beam that was part of one of the Twin Towers and now making up the Dan Shanower Memorial. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Naperville police and fire departments join the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 members at the Sept. 11 remembrance in Naperville.

      The Naperville police and fire departments join the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 members at the Sept. 11 remembrance in Naperville. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Naperville police and fire departments, and the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 members line the Riverwalk to pay their respects.

      The Naperville police and fire departments, and the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 members line the Riverwalk to pay their respects. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The raising of the flag to half-staff was conducted by the Naperville Fire Department as members of the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 salute at the Sept. 11 remembrance marking the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

      The raising of the flag to half-staff was conducted by the Naperville Fire Department as members of the American Legion Post 43 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 salute at the Sept. 11 remembrance marking the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/11/2020 9:26 PM

At the tolling of the Millennium Carillon bells Friday evening, Naperville leaders and residents honored the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Among the victims was Naperville native Cmdr. Dan Shanower, a 40-year-old Naval intelligence officer who was working at the Pentagon when tragedy struck 19 years ago. A memorial dedicated to him and all who perished now stands along the Riverwalk behind city hall, where crowds of community members gather annually in remembrance.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

This year, about 200 people congregated around the Riverwalk, lining the DuPage River and either saluting or placing hands over hearts as colors were presented.

Among those there were American Airlines flight attendants.

"It's heartbreaking," said Wendy Schaven of Plano, who spoke for the attendants. "You think every year would get better, but it doesn't. It's a sinking feeling that doesn't go away."

Schaven said she thinks about the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I think about how they try to contact our operations," she said. " ... Everybody that woke up that day, it was a normal day to them and they didn't return home."

Sponsored by the Exchange Club of Naperville, this year's event featured music from the Naperville Municipal Band and a member of the Young Naperville Singers, as well as ceremonial duties performed by the Naperville Firefighters Highland Guard and a combined Color Guard.

Speakers included Exchange Club President Ron Amato, Exchange Club Americanism Committee member Marty Walker, Mayor Steve Chirico, Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis and Police Chief Robert Marshall.

