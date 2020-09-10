Feder: 'News Nation' edict costs Nexstar stations access to CNN video

Every startup has growing pains, but "News Nation" may be having more than its share. Just 10 days after the launch of the Chicago-based three-hour primetime national newscast on WGN America, Nexstar Media Group is facing trouble on two fronts. Starting with less than stellar ratings for its opening night, the Nielsen numbers have been falling off in the second and third hours of the newscast. (Most nights are averaging less than 100,000 viewers nationwide.) In addition, staffers at Nexstar stations -- including WGN-Channel 9 here -- are said to be apoplectic over the decision by CNN to terminate its video sharing agreement with the company's 197 affiliates. As first reported by FTVLive.com, the move came in retaliation for a Nexstar corporate edict that its local stations withhold breaking news video from competing networks so "News Nation" can have it first. "This was screwed up from the beginning and now we're paying for it," one Nexstar station news director told the industry website. A company spokesman declined to comment. Read more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.