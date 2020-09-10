Buffalo Grove mourns dedicated advocate for people with disabilities

Rick Kahen, longtime chairman of Buffalo Grove's Commission for Residents with Disabilities, died Sept. 4 at age 71. Courtesy of Candi Kahen

For more than two decades, Rick Kahen served as a dedicated advocate for fellow Buffalo Grove residents with special challenges as chairman of the village's Commission for Residents with Disabilities.

For Kahen, who died Sept. 4 at age 71, it was a mission rooted in personal experience.

Upon returning to his native Chicago after attending the University of Arizona, Kahen was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have a leg amputated.

"They gave him a 10% chance of living out through the year," said Candi Kahen, his wife of 45 years. "But he was determined to live on, and he beat it for 50 years,"

The fruits of the commission's labors under Kahen's leadership include the Buffalo Grove Days Food & Fun Program for residents with disabilities, when the village's annual end-of-summer festival welcomes disabled residents and their immediate families.

Kahen and the commission also were instrumental in the development of the town's Buddy Baseball game for kids with special needs, also held during the festival.

A longtime friend, former Buffalo Grove Trustee Brian Rubin, noted that Kahen's funeral was held Monday, when the Food & Fun Program normally would have been held,

"It was so sad that the funeral was on Labor Day, when, but (for) COVID, he would be sitting behind a table checking people in," he said.

Kahen was a fixture at Buffalo Grove Days, tirelessly shuttling people throughout the festival.

"He would drive shuttles starting Thursday night from 6 to 10 every single night," said commission member Dean Klassman. "Especially when they have carnivals and concerts, that's a challenge late at night sometimes with no headlights. He was there for four hours at a crack,"

Buffalo Grove Village President Beverly Sussman said Kahen recently resigned from the disabilities commission because health issues prevented him from doing his best. That, she said, showed his dedication to the panel's mission.

Kahen met his future wife, Candi, at a wedding rehearsal dinner six months after his leg surgery. Candi's sister was getting married to one of Rick's closest friends, and both were standing up at the wedding.

"He fell for me," she said, meaning it literally. "He walked down the aisle with brand new shoes, six months after surgery and having the prosthetic for maybe three months, and wound up on his (back).

"When I got to the table later on, he was pretty embarrassed about the whole thing. I kind of smiled and gave him a wink in the attempt of saying, 'Don't worry about it. It's OK.'"

Kahen was one of the co-owners of The Funny Farm, a store in Chicago that specialized in novelty items such as rubber chickens and itching powder.

He eventually became a buyer for a fastener and hardware distributor, Lawrence Screw Products.

Through Rubin, also a staunch advocate of people with special needs, Kahen became involved with the commission. Rubin, who called his late friend "a mensch's mensch," said Kahen brought to the commission an awareness of issues facing people with physical disabilities.

"It's a huge loss, because he kept us all together," Klassman added. "A lot of us were on that committee for 15 to 18 years. And that was all about Rick."

Memorials in Kahen's name may be made to the Buffalo Grove Commission for Residents with Disabilities by writing a check to the Buffalo Grove Community Foundation, 50 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, or to Beth Tikvah Congregation, by visiting beth-tikvah.org.