Watch the video: Underwood and Oberweis square off in Daily Herald/Shaw Media editorial board meeting

Representatives from the Daily Herald and Shaw Media editorial boards on Sept. 9 met with candidates for the 14th Congressional District to talk about issues related to the Nov. 3 election.

Incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood and state Sen. Jim Oberweis participated in the Zoom interview.

Questions included whether the election is fairly seen as a referendum on President Trump, gun control, health care, the issue of systemic racism, mail-in voting, the federal government's response to the CO) VID-19 pandemic and whether -- as President Trump suggests -- that if Joe Biden were elected the suburbs would be in peril.