Thirty COVID-19 deaths reported, with 1,337 more infections
Updated 9/9/2020 12:13 PM
New COVID-19 cases totaled 1,337 Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, with 30 deaths reported.
That leaves the statewide caseload at 253,690 and the number of Illinoisans dying from the respiratory disease stands at 8,214.
The COVID-19 positive test rate is 3.7% based on a seven-day average. Labs reported 48,029 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.
People in Illinois hospitals with the virus came to 1,580 as of Tuesday night, which is higher than the seven-day average of 1,551.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.