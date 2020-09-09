Thirty COVID-19 deaths reported, with 1,337 more infections

New COVID-19 cases totaled 1,337 Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, with 30 deaths reported.

That leaves the statewide caseload at 253,690 and the number of Illinoisans dying from the respiratory disease stands at 8,214.

The COVID-19 positive test rate is 3.7% based on a seven-day average. Labs reported 48,029 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

People in Illinois hospitals with the virus came to 1,580 as of Tuesday night, which is higher than the seven-day average of 1,551.