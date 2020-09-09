Naperville police hoping to generate new leads in theft of puppy

Surveillance footage shows a suspect in the theft of Boston terrier at a Naperville Petland store. Courtesy of Naperville police

Authorities are hoping to generate new leads in a case involving the theft of a Boston terrier puppy from a Naperville Petland in late July.

Naperville Crime Stoppers reissued a notice Wednesday offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects, whose photos were captured in surveillance footage July 31.

After entering the store, 720 S. Route 59, at about 8:45 p.m., one suspect distracted employees while the other removed the 10-week-old dog from a restricted area, according to a news release. They drove off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The male puppy is a black and white Boston terrier, weighing about 4 pounds at the time of the theft, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or through the website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.