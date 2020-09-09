Elgin mayor urges residents to "finish strong" in 2020 Census count

With three weeks left in the 2020 Census count, Elgin Mayor David Kaptain took to Facebook Wednesday to urge residents to "finish strong."

Elgin currently has a self-response rate of 72.8%. The overall response rate in Illinois is 70%, which ranks seventh nationally, said U.S. Census Bureau Chicago Rep. Laura Bedolla, who joined Kaptain in the live online talk. The deadline to respond is Sept. 30. Census workers began going door-to-door July 30 in Elgin, and final mailing reminders have been sent out to residences that haven't responded.

"The funding that comes back to the city and the communities that participate in the Census is critical," Kaptain said. "The work that's being done today will affect us for 10 years."

Federal funding apportioned using Census information includes money for free school lunch plans, health care assistance for families in need and tuition assistance, as well as determining how the city and state are represented at the federal level, Kaptain said. He also appealed to local businesses to "be a partner in this" to urge their employees to fill out census information.

"The community will lose $15,000 (over the next 10 years) for every person who does not sign up," he said. "For us, right now, we have about 30,000 people in the city of Elgin that have not signed up for the census, and that means over the course of 10 years, $450 million will not come back to the city of Elgin because we did not sign up."

"We can do a better job," he said. "We can do some things here to make our community stronger."

For help with the Census, visit 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 for English speakers or (844) 468-2020 in Spanish.