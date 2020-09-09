 

Aurora fire crews at scene of pallet collapse in warehouse

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/9/2020 1:16 PM

Several pallets have collapsed on workers at a warehouse in Aurora, according to police.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Bilter Road, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A technical rescue team from the Aurora Fire Department is at the scene.

