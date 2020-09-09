Aurora fire crews at scene of pallet collapse in warehouse
Updated 9/9/2020 1:16 PM
Several pallets have collapsed on workers at a warehouse in Aurora, according to police.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Bilter Road, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post.
A technical rescue team from the Aurora Fire Department is at the scene.
