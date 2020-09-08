Two shot, one fatally, at Waukegan motel

Waukegan police say two men were shot, one fatally, early Monday morning at a motel near Green Bay Road and Washington Street.

Police said officers were dispatched to a hospital at about 1 a.m. for a report of two men arriving at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

One of those men, identified as a Waukegan man in his 20s, later died from his injuries. The second victim, a North Chicago man in his 20s, is listed in stable, but serious, condition, police said.

The Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting. The motive is unclear, but police said they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip Line at (847) 360-9001.