$300,000 earmarked for flu vaccinations for uninsured DuPage residents

The DuPage County Board has approved $300,000 to be spent on flu vaccinations for uninsured residents.

The DuPage Health Coalition will develop the program in partnership with qualified health care providers to administer the influenza vaccination program.

"As our fight against COVID-19 extends into the traditional flu season, we know preventing the spread of influenza will protect our residents and reduce the burden on our hospital systems," DuPage County Board member Sam Tornatore said in a statement.

"County support for this program makes it possible for us to provide flu vaccinations for residents without health insurance, including those who may have recently lost their jobs and health coverage during this difficult time," Tornatore said.

Tornatore serves as the health and human services committee chairman and president of the DuPage County Board of Public Health. Funding for the program will come out of the $161 million the county received from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Information about the flu vaccination program will be posted at dupageco.org when it becomes available.