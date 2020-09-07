News

MON, 9/7/2020

Monday, September 7, 2020

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
A police officer searches a woman during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrations, which began over the killing of George Floyd, have led to two deaths and frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gather near police precinct

Demonstrators against police brutality have gathered Sunday night near a police precinct on the city's north side

2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday
Belarusian opposition supporters with old Belarusian national flags gather toward the Independence Palace, the residential of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Sunday's demonstration marked the beginning of the fifth week of daily protests calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation in the wake of allegedly manipulated elections. (AP Photo/TUT.by)

Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention

A leading opposition activist and other members of an opposition council in Belarus have gone missing
Mathematics teacher Basirat Olamide Ajayi, 36, teaches online via her mobile phone from her house in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The teacher from a Lagos public school is helping students across the country, and internationally, learn math virtually during coronavirus restrictions that have prevented most children from returning to class in Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

In pandemic, Nigerian teacher can `teach the whole world'

A teacher from a Lagos public school is helping students across the country, and internationally, learn math virtually during coronavirus restrictions that have prevented most children from returning to class in Nigeria
A van with a protest poster passes the Central Criminal Court Old Bailey in London, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the U.S. government were squaring off in a London court on Monday at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over Wikileaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
WikiLeaks' Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid
A British judge has rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to ignore allegations against him in a U_S_ indictment that the defense says was sprung on it 'out of the blue.'
Pennsylvania State troopers pull over vehicles on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Breezewood, Pa. Police around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some remaining drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit. It's a trend that statistics show is continuing even as states reopen. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways
Police around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020 file photo, a health worker draws blood from a patient for a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test in DeLand, Fla. Scientists are still working to figure out how well antibodies for the new coronavirus may shield someone from another infection, or how long that protection might last. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled
Coronavirus tests touted by President Donald Trump and his top officials to help reopen the economy are widely available, but predictions for their usefulness haven't panned out
FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Cohen's tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump's alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Cohen memoir casts him as 'star witness' against Trump
Michael Cohen's tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed his former fixer in federal prison
Ellis Bunch talks about race relations outside his home northwest of Galesburg, Ill. Bunch would like to see the city start a program to train young people of color for city jobs. (William Weaver/The Register-Mail via AP)
Resident recalls growing up in a segregated Illinois town
GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Ellis Bunch's mother received a call one day about the behavior of her junior high son at a square dance the previous evening. The phone call was from the mother of a white girl who was also at the dance at the Do-Si-Do Club near Lake Bracken, as Ellis tells the story.
China's first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight
China says its first reusable spacecraft has landed after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. In every U.S. presidential election, thousands of ballots are rejected and never counted. They may have arrived after Election Day or were missing a voter's signature. That number will be far higher this year as the coronavirus pandemic forces tens of millions of Americans to vote by mail for the first time. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could triple
An Associated Press analysis of absentee ballot rejections found the number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago
Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing
Saudi Arabia's state television says final verdicts have been issued in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Jeff Bocek, Senior Animal Care Specialist Brookfield Zoo, left, and Dan Thompson, DuPage County Forest Preserve District Ecologist release some of the endangered Blanding’s turtles that were reared at Brookfield Zoo and released into the wild as part of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s “Head-Start” Wednesday September 2, 2020 in a secluded wetland in DuPage County.
Fast bees and slow turtles are part of The Week in Pictures
Journalist Michael Sean Comerford, of Barrington didn’t just interview people who worked at traveling carnivals, he spent a year working across North American as a carny. After trekking 21,570 miles, most of it hitchhiking, Comerford told the story in his book, “American Oz.”
A visit with dinosaurs, a new sports season and the beginning of in-person classes were part of the Week in Pictures
A flag is folded during a public graveside service for “houseless” U.S. Navy veteran Doug Henke at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Friday.
See what Daily Herald photographers found near your neighborhood last week
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment # 38,964, Jim Frost photo: Judge Dan O’Brien sizes up the beard on teacher Chuck Morlock during a beard contest at Fremd High School in Palatine in February of 1976.
Images; Through the Film Magnifier: Carlton Fisk, The Kingston Trio, Dudley Moore, a beard contest and more
Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson poses in his Chicago office in this Oct. 14, 1986, file photo. “Big Jim” Thompson spent 14 years in the governor’s offic. He became governor by fighting corruption as a U.S. attorney. He defended other governors against corruption charges while facing questions about his own role in a business scandal. He led the fight to keep former Gov. George Ryan out of prison. An appeals court upheld Ryan’s conviction Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007, on a long list of racketeering and fraud charges, but Thompson demanded another review, claiming the trial was deeply flawed. (AP Photo)
Gov. "Big Jim" Thompson's career, connections
The Japanese surrender to Allied forces aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Sept. 2, 1945. U.S. General Douglas MacArthur hands the pen to British Lieut. Gen. Arthur E. Percival after signing surrender papers.
A historic look at V-J Day events from 1945
