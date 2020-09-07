News
California avoids major power outages as wildfires rage
Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning Sunday amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions
Portland, Oregon, demonstrators gather near police precinctDemonstrators against police brutality have gathered Sunday night near a police precinct on the city's north side
2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms MondayTwo tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detentionA leading opposition activist and other members of an opposition council in Belarus have gone missing
WikiLeaks' Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bidA British judge has rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to ignore allegations against him in a U_S_ indictment that the defense says was sprung on it 'out of the blue.'
As pandemic raged, roadways became speedwaysPolice around the country are reporting that as roads and highways emptied during the pandemic, some drivers took advantage by pushing well past the speed limit
Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilledCoronavirus tests touted by President Donald Trump and his top officials to help reopen the economy are widely available, but predictions for their usefulness haven't panned out
Cohen memoir casts him as 'star witness' against TrumpMichael Cohen's tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is 'guilty of the same crimes' that landed his former fixer in federal prison
Resident recalls growing up in a segregated Illinois townGALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Ellis Bunch's mother received a call one day about the behavior of her junior high son at a square dance the previous evening. The phone call was from the mother of a white girl who was also at the dance at the Do-Si-Do Club near Lake Bracken, as Ellis tells the story.
China's first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flightChina says its first reusable spacecraft has landed after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight
In battlegrounds, absentee ballot rejections could tripleAn Associated Press analysis of absentee ballot rejections found the number of ballots that could go uncounted this year in some key battleground states could be up to three times higher than during the last presidential election four years ago
