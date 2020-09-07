Bartlett police host National Night Out activities

The village of Bartlett and Bartlett Police Department are encouraging residents to participate in their free National Night Out activities in September. The police department will host its National Night Out Food and School Supplies Drive until the end of the month. Officers will collect nonperishable food items for the Hanover and Wayne townships food pantries. Drop off donations at the police department lobby. The department also will host its first National Night Out Coloring Event until the end of September. The coloring page can be downloaded from the village's website or social media pages. Send the completed coloring page via Facebook messenger or email it to NNO@vbartlett.org. Drop off a finished copy at the police department where all of the coloring pages will be displayed.