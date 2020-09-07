18-year-old killed by gunfire in North Chicago

An 18-year-old North Chicago man who was playing basketball in the roadway with others was shot and killed Sunday evening on the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue in North Chicago. A 77-year-old woman who was gardening in her yard nearby was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, according to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

She is expected to recover.

North Chicago police officers responded to the scene of the shooting after receiving a report of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The department requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force in its ongoing investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined that a person arrived in a vehicle, fired several shots, re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators did not immediately identify the deceased 18-year-old and did not have anyone in custody Monday, Covelli said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is also investigating and has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.