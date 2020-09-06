A cut above; Lake Barrington residents face off in lawn mower races

Dan Boyle's COVID-19 cabin fever-induced idea created a first-of-its-kind event for his Lake Barrington subdivision, as he and his neighbors gathered Sunday for their inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition.

The end result was a spectacle featuring about 10 competitors and the sound of squealing rubber from lawn mower tires.

"I had to do something with the thing besides mowing the lawn," Boyle said of his Cub Cadet riding mower.

The green flag was dropped by Debra Teruggi of Barrington, who also had the honors of waving the checkered flag as Flint Creek subdivision resident Dale Hallerberg beat out the competition with his Derby Stallion rider.

"It's beyond belief, the greatest moment in my life," he said jokingly.