 

A cut above; Lake Barrington residents face off in lawn mower races

  • Dan Boyle, at front, wanted to do something with his lawn mower besides cut grass, and so to fend off cabin fever he organized the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in his Lake Barrington neighborhood.

      Dan Boyle, at front, wanted to do something with his lawn mower besides cut grass, and so to fend off cabin fever he organized the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in his Lake Barrington neighborhood. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • "It's beyond belief, the greatest moment in my life." Dale Hallerberg joked after winning the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in his Lake Barrington neighborhood.

      "It's beyond belief, the greatest moment in my life." Dale Hallerberg joked after winning the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in his Lake Barrington neighborhood. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • About 10 neighbors from Lake Barrington got together to test the speed and agility of their riding lawn mowers at the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday.

      About 10 neighbors from Lake Barrington got together to test the speed and agility of their riding lawn mowers at the inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Debra Teruggi of Barrington throws the green flag to start the first lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in Lake Barrington.

      Debra Teruggi of Barrington throws the green flag to start the first lawn mower race and obstacle course competition held Sunday in Lake Barrington. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 9/6/2020 5:13 PM

Dan Boyle's COVID-19 cabin fever-induced idea created a first-of-its-kind event for his Lake Barrington subdivision, as he and his neighbors gathered Sunday for their inaugural lawn mower race and obstacle course competition.

The end result was a spectacle featuring about 10 competitors and the sound of squealing rubber from lawn mower tires.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I had to do something with the thing besides mowing the lawn," Boyle said of his Cub Cadet riding mower.

The green flag was dropped by Debra Teruggi of Barrington, who also had the honors of waving the checkered flag as Flint Creek subdivision resident Dale Hallerberg beat out the competition with his Derby Stallion rider.

"It's beyond belief, the greatest moment in my life," he said jokingly.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 