Another 2,806 COVID-19 cases; 7-day positive-test rate is 4.2%

Jason Campbell adjusts a giant face mask on the Abraham Lincoln statue Friday in front of the Illinois Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. An Illinois Department of Agriculture spokesperson said the mask is a visible reminder to visitors that face coverings are required during the coronavirus pandemic while on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,806 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positive-test rate between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 is 4.2%.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 248,177 cases, including 8,166 deaths, in all 102 counties in Illinois. The age of patients ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,935 specimens for a total of 4,371,876. As of last night, 1,547 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

How the deaths were reported:

• Cook County: Had six deaths, one woman in her 80s and two in their 90s; one man in his 40s and two men in their 70s.

• DuPage County: Had three deaths, one man in his 50s and two in their 80s.

• Lake County: Had two deaths, one man in his 40s and one in his 80s.

• Downstate deaths: Henry County, one man; Madison County, three women; Monroe County, one woman; Perry County, one man; Rock Island County, one man and one woman; St. Clair County, one man and one woman; Williamson County, two men.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.