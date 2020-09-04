Bartlett firefighters respond to deck fire caused by smoking materials

Bartlett firefighters fought their fourth deck fire in a month, and the third to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, on the 1100 block of Virginia Court Thursday night. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire District

Bartlett Fire District crews late Thursday responded to their fourth call for a deck fire in the past month, and the third of those to have been caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Firefighters received the call of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Virginia Court in Bartlett at 11:18 p.m. Thursday and arrived three minutes later.

The source of the fire was found to be the rear deck of the house, where the homeowner had already extinguished most of the flames.

Fire crews used hand tools to remove the house siding to look for any hidden fire, while other crews searched the attic space for the same reason while looking for any trapped occupants.

The fire, which required the presence of 11 firefighters, three command officers and a fire investigator, was declared under control at 11:26 p.m.

The house remained habitable but a damage estimate was not yet available Friday.

The Bartlett Fire District took the opportunity to remind the public to properly dispose of smoking materials in an appropriate container and encouraged residents to visit their website at bartlettfire.com for additional tips.