Police searching for suspects in Northbrook 7-Eleven robbery

This is a suspect in the robbery of a Northbrook 7-Eleven. Courtesy of Northbrook Police Department

Police on Thursday evening were searching for two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store of $2,000 in Northbrook.

Around 5:30 p.m., the suspects walked into a 7-Eleven at 1512 Shermer Road, Northbrook police said.

They went behind the counter to pull out the cash drawer and took the cash, police said.

The men did not display or imply they had a weapon.

The suspects are described as being between 18 and 24 years old.

They were seen entering a dark colored Toyota Scion that fled south.