No injuries in Mundelein strip mall fire

A fire in Mundelein early Wednesday evening resulted in 51 firefighters helping to extinguish a blaze that caused damage but no injuries.

According to its Facebook page, the Mundelein Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of South Lake Street at 4:55 p.m. Firefighters reported smoke and fire from the roof area over the end unit of a strip mall. The fire was elevated to box-alarm level based on conditions. The first arriving crew pulled a hose line to the front of the structure and aggressively attacked the fire from the exterior, while other firefighters connected to a nearby fire hydrant.

Firefighters entered the unit with the fire and adjacent units to search for trapped occupants and checked for extension of the fire.

The fire was reported under control about 5:40 p.m. No civilians or firefighters were injured, but several units were uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage. Damage estimates are unavailable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire chiefs from Libertyville, Countryside Fire Protection District and Deerfield assisted, and the fire was investigated by three fire investigators. The Mundelein Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Libertyville, Countryside Fire Protection District, Lincolnshire Fire Protection District, Deerfield, Grayslake, Wauconda, Long Grove, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, Gurnee, Buffalo Grove, Palatine and Palatine Rural. Mundelein Police assisted at the scene with traffic control.