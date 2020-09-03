Naperville fire leaves home uninhabitable

Improperly disposed of grilling materials caused a structure fire at a Naperville home on Thursday night, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release.

While there were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters, the building was deemed to be uninhabitable.

At 6:56 p.m., Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point received multiple calls for the structure fire at a two-story, wood-framed single-family residence in the 1600 block of Lois Ann Lane. Firefighters arrived within five minutes, and crews extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes. Three people in the home evacuated before fire crews arrived.

The fire started on the exterior of the home and reached the attic, causing damage to the interior of the home as well, according to the release.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department, NICOR and the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Team. Station coverage was provided by the Warrenville Fire Protection District, the Downers Grove Fire Department and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District.