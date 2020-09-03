COVID-19 cases surpass 240,000

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,360 Thursday -- the lowest count since Aug. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

Twenty-five additional people died from the respiratory disease, officials reported.

That brings the caseload in Illinois to 240,003 with deaths totaling 8,115 statewide.

The seven-day test positivity rate for the virus is 4.4%, according to lab results in the last 24 hours. And, the daily positivity rate is 3.3%.

On Aug. 10, 1,319 additional virus cases were recorded. The average number of new cases in the last seven days is 1,810.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 came to 1,620 as of Wednesday night, higher than the seven day average of 1,543.