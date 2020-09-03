COVID-19 cases surpass 240,000
Updated 9/3/2020 12:45 PM
New cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,360 Thursday -- the lowest count since Aug. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
Twenty-five additional people died from the respiratory disease, officials reported.
That brings the caseload in Illinois to 240,003 with deaths totaling 8,115 statewide.
The seven-day test positivity rate for the virus is 4.4%, according to lab results in the last 24 hours. And, the daily positivity rate is 3.3%.
On Aug. 10, 1,319 additional virus cases were recorded. The average number of new cases in the last seven days is 1,810.
Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 came to 1,620 as of Wednesday night, higher than the seven day average of 1,543.
