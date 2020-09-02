Police honor 3 officers who saved child from Glendale Hts. fire

Police saved a 6-year-old from an Aug. 24 fire at a Glendale Heights condo complex. An adult and another child were found dead after the blaze was extinguished. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Glendale Heights Police Department has recognized three police officers who rescued a child from an Aug. 24 fire at a condo complex.

Shafath H. Khan, 46, and Salman Khan, 4, were found dead after the fire. The rescued child, who is 6, was treated for minor injuries, as were the three officers, Bradley Lautner, Grzegorz Kapusciak and Robin Lambert

Police were summoned to Waters Edge Condominiums on the 100 block of Dunteman Drive at 10:02 a.m. on Aug. 24. They saw an explosion, then a fire in a second-floor unit.

Lautner, Kapusciak and Lambert found and rescued the 6-year-old child. Heat and smoke prevented them from going back into the unit, and police then helped evacuate other residents from the building.

The investigation into the deaths and the fire is ongoing.