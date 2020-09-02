Lincolnshire cancels remaining 2020 events

The Lincolnshire village board has canceled all village-hosted special events for the remainder of 2020.

During an Aug. 24 committee of the whole meeting, the board decided to cancel Boo Bash and Holiday Tree Lighting. Due to COVID-19, board members decided these events would create gatherings contrary to the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health's social distancing guidelines.

Village officials hope to resume the calendar of special events in 2021, pending the status of COVID-19. Village staff will propose dates for 2021 special events to the board early next year.

The board originally canceled special events through July 4 at its April 27 meeting, and canceled the remaining summer special events -- Food Truck Fridays and Heroes Night -- at their July 13 meeting.