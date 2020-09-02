Illinois reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths, another 2,128 infections

State health officials announced today that 27 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 8,091.

Additionally, 2,128 more new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed as well, which means 238,643 people have been infected in Illinois since the outbreak began.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a news conference today to provide an update on the state's ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19, his first in more than a week.