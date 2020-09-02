Feder: Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk joining WIND-560 AM
Updated 9/2/2020 10:14 AM
Charlie Kirk, the grassroots conservative activist who grew up in Prospect Heights, is joining the lineup of WIND 560-AM, the Salem Media news/talk station, reports Robert Feder.
Starting October 5, one hour of his new syndicated talk show will air at 11 a.m. weekdays on WIND.
