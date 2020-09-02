 

Feder: Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk joining WIND-560 AM

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 9/2/2020 10:14 AM

Charlie Kirk, the grassroots conservative activist who grew up in Prospect Heights, is joining the lineup of WIND 560-AM, the Salem Media news/talk station, reports Robert Feder.

Starting October 5, one hour of his new syndicated talk show will air at 11 a.m. weekdays on WIND.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Read the fulls story here.

