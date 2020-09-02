Feder: On balance, 'News Nation' gets off to promising start
Updated 9/2/2020 6:50 AM
The premiere of WGN America's "News Nation" Tuesday night came off smoothly, with news anchors Joe Donlon, Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson displaying an easygoing rapport belying the fact they'd never worked together before, reports Robert Feder.
At times the three-hour production from Chicago came off as a fast-paced national headline service, but more often seemed like a local newscast on steroids.
Read the fulls story here.
